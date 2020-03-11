Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

The shares of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $37 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gentex Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Guggenheim advised investors in its research note published on October 16, 2019, to Buy the GNTX stock while also putting a $29 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Longbow Markets when it published its report on February 05, 2019. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on December 04, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that GNTX is Buy in its latest report on January 29, 2018. Robert W. Baird thinks that GNTX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $29.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.71.

The shares of the company added by 6.23% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $24.83 while ending the day at $26.24. During the trading session, a total of 2.63 million shares were traded which represents a -61.15% decline from the average session volume which is 1.63 million shares. GNTX had ended its last session trading at $24.70. Gentex Corporation currently has a market cap of $6.63 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.79, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.05, with a beta of 1.10. Gentex Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.10 GNTX 52-week low price stands at $19.82 while its 52-week high price is $31.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Gentex Corporation generated 296.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.56%. Gentex Corporation has the potential to record 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on January 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. JP Morgan also rated BPMP as Downgrade on August 20, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that BPMP could surge by 43.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.15/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.60% to reach $16.57/share. It started the day trading at $9.54 and traded between $8.03 and $9.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BPMP’s 50-day SMA is 14.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.87. The stock has a high of $17.08 for the year while the low is $8.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 750679.33 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.87%, as 802,251 GNTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.57% of BP Midstream Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.83, while the P/B ratio is 9.63. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 314.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.46% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L… sold more BPMP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L… selling -43,600 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,354,812 shares of BPMP, with a total valuation of $111,286,096. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more BPMP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $88,003,269 worth of shares.

Similarly, ClearBridge Investments LLC decreased its BP Midstream Partners LP shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,541,291 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of BP Midstream Partners LP which are valued at $60,489,996. In the same vein, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its BP Midstream Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 436,151 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,339,669 shares and is now valued at $44,484,391. Following these latest developments, around 8.88% of BP Midstream Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.