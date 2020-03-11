Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

The shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $33 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Corning Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on October 30, 2019, to Hold the GLW stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on September 17, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $36. Barclays was of a view that GLW is Overweight in its latest report on August 08, 2019. Susquehanna thinks that GLW is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $30.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.87.

The shares of the company added by 5.87% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $22.685 while ending the day at $24.18. During the trading session, a total of 9.19 million shares were traded which represents a -45.92% decline from the average session volume which is 6.3 million shares. GLW had ended its last session trading at $22.84. Corning Incorporated currently has a market cap of $18.26 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.17, with a beta of 1.21. Corning Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 GLW 52-week low price stands at $22.62 while its 52-week high price is $35.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.46 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Corning Incorporated generated 2.43 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.04%. Corning Incorporated has the potential to record 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is now rated as In-line. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Citigroup also rated QRTEA as Upgrade on March 08, 2019, with its price target of $21 suggesting that QRTEA could surge by 57.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.84/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.74% to reach $12.70/share. It started the day trading at $5.44 and traded between $4.65 and $5.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QRTEA’s 50-day SMA is 8.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.35. The stock has a high of $17.87 for the year while the low is $4.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 33.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.95%, as 33.46M GLW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.74% of Qurate Retail Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox sold more QRTEA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox selling -348,130 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 62,685,284 shares of QRTEA, with a total valuation of $427,513,637. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more QRTEA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $244,564,920 worth of shares.

Similarly, Harris Associates LP decreased its Qurate Retail Inc. shares by 3.70% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 22,521,565 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -864,720 shares of Qurate Retail Inc. which are valued at $153,597,073. In the same vein, FPR Partners LLC decreased its Qurate Retail Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,713,073 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 22,217,922 shares and is now valued at $151,526,228. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Qurate Retail Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.