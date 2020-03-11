Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI), United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

The shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2020. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Armstrong World Industries Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Exane BNP Paribas Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2020. The stock was given Underperform rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on January 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 91. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that AWI is Sector Weight in its latest report on October 29, 2019. Exane BNP Paribas thinks that AWI is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.35.

The shares of the company added by 5.78% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $92.53 while ending the day at $100.46. During the trading session, a total of 687403.0 shares were traded which represents a -108.32% decline from the average session volume which is 329980.0 shares. AWI had ended its last session trading at $94.97. Armstrong World Industries Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.0 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.57, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.06, with a beta of 1.45. Armstrong World Industries Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 AWI 52-week low price stands at $72.19 while its 52-week high price is $111.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Armstrong World Industries Inc. generated 45.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 0.9%. Armstrong World Industries Inc. has the potential to record 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $123. Cowen also rated UTHR as Upgrade on February 27, 2020, with its price target of $145 suggesting that UTHR could surge by 23.62% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $91.29/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.08% to reach $131.56/share. It started the day trading at $100.99 and traded between $92.61 and $100.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UTHR’s 50-day SMA is 96.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 86.95. The stock has a high of $123.88 for the year while the low is $74.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.51%, as 2.13M AWI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.95% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 505.16K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.28%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.69% over the past 90 days while it gained 25.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more UTHR shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 126,765 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,259,359 shares of UTHR, with a total valuation of $438,543,603. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more UTHR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $414,307,539 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its United Therapeutics Corporation shares by 10.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,544,433 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 332,155 shares of United Therapeutics Corporation which are valued at $364,934,822. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its United Therapeutics Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 193,761 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,324,466 shares and is now valued at $239,327,019. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of United Therapeutics Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.