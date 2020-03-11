Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

The shares of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Odeon in its latest research note that was published on February 03, 2020. Odeon wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Outperform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on January 13, 2020. That day the JMP Securities set price target on the stock to $290. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on January 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 270. DA Davidson was of a view that GS is Buy in its latest report on January 09, 2020. Citigroup thinks that GS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 255.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $265.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.58.

The shares of the company added by 6.68% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $173.285 while ending the day at $184.35. During the trading session, a total of 6.66 million shares were traded which represents a -108.86% decline from the average session volume which is 3.19 million shares. GS had ended its last session trading at $172.81. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $65.69 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.78, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.18, with a beta of 1.36. GS 52-week low price stands at $170.16 while its 52-week high price is $250.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.69 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $4.79 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -21.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has the potential to record 24.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $82. Robert W. Baird also rated FIVN as Initiated on January 08, 2020, with its price target of $80 suggesting that FIVN could surge by 14.79% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $66.15/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.82% to reach $82.15/share. It started the day trading at $70.00 and traded between $65.42 and $70.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FIVN’s 50-day SMA is 72.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 60.98. The stock has a high of $80.58 for the year while the low is $46.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.34%, as 4.22M GS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.92% of Five9 Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 697.67K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.45%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.85% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FIVN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 41,985 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,828,254 shares of FIVN, with a total valuation of $498,667,390. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FIVN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $292,147,386 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its Five9 Inc. shares by 19.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,217,358 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 525,269 shares of Five9 Inc. which are valued at $234,963,655. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Five9 Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 95,136 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,958,593 shares and is now valued at $216,066,047. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Five9 Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.