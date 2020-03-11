Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC), S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

The shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by CFRA in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2020. CFRA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Chemours Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Positive rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on August 20, 2019. That day the Susquehanna set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on August 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Argus was of a view that CC is Hold in its latest report on August 06, 2019. SunTrust thinks that CC is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.76.

The shares of the company added by 10.96% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $10.14 while ending the day at $11.54. During the trading session, a total of 4.14 million shares were traded which represents a -29.38% decline from the average session volume which is 3.2 million shares. CC had ended its last session trading at $10.40. The Chemours Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 CC 52-week low price stands at $10.39 while its 52-week high price is $41.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Chemours Company generated 943.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.5%. The Chemours Company has the potential to record 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on January 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $326. Even though the stock has been trading at $242.51/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.87% to reach $319.55/share. It started the day trading at $259.43 and traded between $245.6763 and $259.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPGI’s 50-day SMA is 288.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 259.11. The stock has a high of $312.94 for the year while the low is $196.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.29%, as 4.21M CC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.15% of S&P Global Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.13, while the P/B ratio is 132.23. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SPGI shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 19,988 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,763,177 shares of SPGI, with a total valuation of $5,521,136,396. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SPGI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,132,415,280 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its S&P Global Inc. shares by 1.40% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,667,297 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -165,436 shares of S&P Global Inc. which are valued at $3,102,450,945. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its S&P Global Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 697,685 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,569,319 shares and is now valued at $1,746,847,615. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of S&P Global Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.