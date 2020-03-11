Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA), Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)

The shares of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $12 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Plains All American Pipeline L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Neutral the PAA stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on February 06, 2020. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on January 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. Morgan Stanley was of a view that PAA is Equal-Weight in its latest report on January 06, 2020. Goldman thinks that PAA is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 20 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $21.52. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.83.

The shares of the company added by 12.36% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.85 while ending the day at $8.82. During the trading session, a total of 12.41 million shares were traded which represents a -141.51% decline from the average session volume which is 5.14 million shares. PAA had ended its last session trading at $7.85. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. currently has a market cap of $7.02 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.54, with a beta of 1.12. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 PAA 52-week low price stands at $7.53 while its 52-week high price is $25.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.63 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Plains All American Pipeline L.P. generated 82.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.52%. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. has the potential to record 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $42. SunTrust also rated SIX as Downgrade on January 10, 2020, with its price target of $36 suggesting that SIX could surge by 44.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.02/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.05% to reach $36.64/share. It started the day trading at $20.55 and traded between $18.085 and $20.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SIX’s 50-day SMA is 35.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.65. The stock has a high of $59.52 for the year while the low is $18.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.96%, as 3.24M PAA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.96% of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more SIX shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 823,603 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,946,163 shares of SIX, with a total valuation of $200,879,001. H Partners Management LLC meanwhile bought more SIX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $197,184,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares by 2.80% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,468,227 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 203,714 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation which are valued at $188,796,779. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 137,831 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,476,846 shares and is now valued at $163,734,667. Following these latest developments, around 4.70% of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.