Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC), Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

The shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $9 price target. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Hovde Group Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2017. That day the Hovde Group set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Hovde Group in its report released on March 15, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8.25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.24.

The shares of the company added by 13.67% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.81 while ending the day at $5.57. During the trading session, a total of 847317.0 shares were traded which represents a -1757.34% decline from the average session volume which is 45620.0 shares. PMBC had ended its last session trading at $4.90. PMBC 52-week low price stands at $4.60 while its 52-week high price is $8.49.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 200.0%.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on April 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $93.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.23% to reach $122.67/share. It started the day trading at $100.56 and traded between $94.16 and $100.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DOV’s 50-day SMA is 114.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 103.79. The stock has a high of $120.26 for the year while the low is $87.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.17%, as 2.77M PMBC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.41% of Dover Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.80, while the P/B ratio is 4.81. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 894.74K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.71% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DOV shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 108,448 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,321,579 shares of DOV, with a total valuation of $1,779,619,026. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more DOV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $809,956,235 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Dover Corporation shares by 2.40% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,493,676 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 175,599 shares of Dover Corporation which are valued at $769,900,272. In the same vein, Boston Partners Global Investors,… increased its Dover Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 288,396 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,380,625 shares and is now valued at $758,285,413. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Dover Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.