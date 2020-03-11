Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL), Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

The shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on January 23, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $1.50 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FuelCell Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on June 06, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $1. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that FCEL is Buy in its latest report on January 12, 2018. Oppenheimer thinks that FCEL is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 04, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $1.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1168.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.92.

The shares of the company added by 11.84% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.56 while ending the day at $1.70. During the trading session, a total of 13.69 million shares were traded which represents a 52.93% incline from the average session volume which is 29.09 million shares. FCEL had ended its last session trading at $1.52. FuelCell Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 FCEL 52-week low price stands at $0.13 while its 52-week high price is $5.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The FuelCell Energy Inc. generated 12.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1700.0%. FuelCell Energy Inc. has the potential to record -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at First Analysis Sec published a research note on January 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.31/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.98% to reach $18.38/share. It started the day trading at $11.05 and traded between $10.205 and $11.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZUO’s 50-day SMA is 14.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.94. The stock has a high of $24.43 for the year while the low is $10.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.93%, as 3.48M FCEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.02% of Zuora Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ZUO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 20,602 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,912,450 shares of ZUO, with a total valuation of $91,520,838. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ZUO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $71,310,455 worth of shares.

Similarly, Brown Advisory LLC increased its Zuora Inc. shares by 0.63% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,370,704 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 27,210 shares of Zuora Inc. which are valued at $57,868,121. In the same vein, SQN Investors LP increased its Zuora Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,283,422 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,170,557 shares and is now valued at $41,978,175. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Zuora Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.