Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT), Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)

The shares of Fluent Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Barrington Research in its latest research note that was published on November 12, 2019. Barrington Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fluent Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on May 09, 2019, to Buy the FLNT stock while also putting a $8.50 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.23.

The shares of the company added by 18.38% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.87 while ending the day at $2.19. During the trading session, a total of 525938.0 shares were traded which represents a 13.63% incline from the average session volume which is 608910.0 shares. FLNT had ended its last session trading at $1.85. Fluent Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 FLNT 52-week low price stands at $1.26 while its 52-week high price is $7.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Fluent Inc. generated 24.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 166.67%. Fluent Inc. has the potential to record 0.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on May 28, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.56/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.47% to reach $38.17/share. It started the day trading at $24.19 and traded between $21.7123 and $23.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MDP’s 50-day SMA is 29.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.89. The stock has a high of $60.95 for the year while the low is $20.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.33%, as 6.80M FLNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.65% of Meredith Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 51.60, while the P/B ratio is 1.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more MDP shares, increasing its portfolio by 77.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 4,360,027 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,998,076 shares of MDP, with a total valuation of $263,449,303. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more MDP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $134,195,280 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Meredith Corporation shares by 0.71% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,954,887 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 27,774 shares of Meredith Corporation which are valued at $104,211,272. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Meredith Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 198,782 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,295,973 shares and is now valued at $60,498,889. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Meredith Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.