Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR), Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

The shares of comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Aegis Capital in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $8 price target. Aegis Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of comScore Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on May 10, 2019, to Buy the SCOR stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Aegis Capital Markets when it published its report on April 02, 2019. That day the Aegis Capital set price target on the stock to $25. Loop Capital was of a view that SCOR is Hold in its latest report on April 01, 2019. SunTrust thinks that SCOR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 106.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.11.

The shares of the company added by 13.03% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.65 while ending the day at $2.95. During the trading session, a total of 604637.0 shares were traded which represents a 9.88% incline from the average session volume which is 670960.0 shares. SCOR had ended its last session trading at $2.61. comScore Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.78, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 SCOR 52-week low price stands at $1.43 while its 52-week high price is $23.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.31 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The comScore Inc. generated 66.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -48.39%. comScore Inc. has the potential to record -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $43. Odeon also rated KTB as Initiated on January 24, 2020, with its price target of $46 suggesting that KTB could surge by 0.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.11/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.14% to reach $32.56/share. It started the day trading at $32.32 and traded between $30.07 and $32.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KTB’s 50-day SMA is 39.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.29. The stock has a high of $43.24 for the year while the low is $25.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.59%, as 10.09M SCOR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.32% of Kontoor Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.08, while the P/B ratio is 32.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 594.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 17.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more KTB shares, increasing its portfolio by 360.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 6,869,785 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,777,285 shares of KTB, with a total valuation of $296,145,596. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more KTB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $227,549,645 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Kontoor Brands Inc. shares by 5.23% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,629,723 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 329,614 shares of Kontoor Brands Inc. which are valued at $223,686,854. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Kontoor Brands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 50,363 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,946,856 shares and is now valued at $200,646,921. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Kontoor Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.