Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM), Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)

The shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on January 29, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $16 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CNX Midstream Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on January 14, 2020, to Equal Weight the CNXM stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $14. Robert W. Baird was of a view that CNXM is Neutral in its latest report on March 07, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that CNXM is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $15.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.57.

The shares of the company added by 21.58% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.18 while ending the day at $10.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.83 million shares were traded which represents a -204.0% decline from the average session volume which is 600910.0 shares. CNXM had ended its last session trading at $8.34. CNX Midstream Partners LP currently has a market cap of $976.79 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.16, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.88, with a beta of 1.22. CNX Midstream Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 CNXM 52-week low price stands at $7.52 while its 52-week high price is $16.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.76 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CNX Midstream Partners LP generated 31000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 38.16%. CNX Midstream Partners LP has the potential to record 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Wells Fargo also rated AM as Downgrade on February 24, 2020, with its price target of $5 suggesting that AM could surge by 50.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.29/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.60% to reach $7.18/share. It started the day trading at $3.64 and traded between $2.91 and $3.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AM's 50-day SMA is 5.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.59. The stock has a high of $14.50 for the year while the low is $3.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 42.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.91%, as 46.31M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.91% of Antero Midstream Corporation shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 7.33M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. bought more AM shares, increasing its portfolio by 37.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. purchasing 17,358,078 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 63,110,414 shares of AM, with a total valuation of $275,161,405. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more AM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $119,509,305 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Antero Midstream Corporation shares by 12.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 25,761,602 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,799,697 shares of Antero Midstream Corporation which are valued at $112,320,585. In the same vein, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its Antero Midstream Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,577,583 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 23,446,950 shares and is now valued at $102,228,702. Following these latest developments, around 8.10% of Antero Midstream Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.