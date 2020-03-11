Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH), Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

The shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on November 28, 2016. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on October 23, 2015. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on September 11, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Sandler O’Neill was of a view that BPFH is Hold in its latest report on April 16, 2015. FBR Capital thinks that BPFH is worth Mkt Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 17, 2012 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.21.

The shares of the company added by 5.40% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.70 while ending the day at $8.20. During the trading session, a total of 642049.0 shares were traded which represents a -41.56% decline from the average session volume which is 453550.0 shares. BPFH had ended its last session trading at $7.78. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $723.16 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.48, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.83, with a beta of 1.06. BPFH 52-week low price stands at $7.76 while its 52-week high price is $13.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.0%. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on December 11, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Stifel also rated BCOV as Reiterated on May 22, 2018, with its price target of $13 suggesting that BCOV could surge by 43.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.96/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.62% to reach $13.33/share. It started the day trading at $7.59 and traded between $6.90 and $7.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BCOV’s 50-day SMA is 8.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.97. The stock has a high of $12.88 for the year while the low is $6.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 898023.04 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.85%, as 818,548 BPFH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.33% of Brightcove Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 177.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.31%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Trigran Investments, Inc. bought more BCOV shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Trigran Investments, Inc. purchasing 393,703 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,927,488 shares of BCOV, with a total valuation of $30,555,857. Tenzing Global Management LLC meanwhile bought more BCOV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $27,230,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its Brightcove Inc. shares by 14.01% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,587,039 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 317,815 shares of Brightcove Inc. which are valued at $20,127,163. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Brightcove Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 39,889 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,378,527 shares and is now valued at $18,504,940. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Brightcove Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.