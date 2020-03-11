Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS), Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

The shares of B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on January 23, 2020. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of B&G Foods Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on June 12, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Buckingham Research in its report released on February 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. CL King was of a view that BGS is Buy in its latest report on December 12, 2018. Piper Jaffray thinks that BGS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 19, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 31.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $15.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.34.

The shares of the company added by 5.28% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $15.31 while ending the day at $15.96. During the trading session, a total of 1.73 million shares were traded which represents a -4.85% decline from the average session volume which is 1.65 million shares. BGS had ended its last session trading at $15.16. B&G Foods Inc. currently has a market cap of $1000.0 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.47, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.92, with a beta of 0.62. B&G Foods Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 BGS 52-week low price stands at $12.70 while its 52-week high price is $26.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The B&G Foods Inc. generated 11.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -57.14%. B&G Foods Inc. has the potential to record 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $224. UBS also rated MCO as Upgrade on October 07, 2019, with its price target of $245 suggesting that MCO could surge by 16.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $210.85/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.94% to reach $273.10/share. It started the day trading at $227.60 and traded between $213.90 and $227.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MCO’s 50-day SMA is 256.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 222.46. The stock has a high of $287.25 for the year while the low is $170.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.74%, as 2.47M BGS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.28% of Moody’s Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.66, while the P/B ratio is 70.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 897.34K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.80% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.71% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,669,778 shares of MCO, with a total valuation of $5,921,486,813. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,945,197,144 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Moody’s Corporation shares by 3.35% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,503,697 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 243,184 shares of Moody’s Corporation which are valued at $1,801,112,391. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Moody’s Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,518 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,102,216 shares and is now valued at $1,704,744,906. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Moody’s Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.