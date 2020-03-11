Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO), Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

The shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on October 21, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by HSBC Securities in its report released on November 15, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Citigroup was of a view that ARCO is Buy in its latest report on August 28, 2017. BofA/Merrill thinks that ARCO is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.11.

The shares of the company added by 8.78% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.41 while ending the day at $5.70. During the trading session, a total of 559822.0 shares were traded which represents a 1.11% incline from the average session volume which is 566120.0 shares. ARCO had ended its last session trading at $5.24. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.16 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 67.86, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.11, with a beta of 1.31. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 ARCO 52-week low price stands at $5.24 while its 52-week high price is $8.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. generated 126.68 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 66.67%.

Investment analysts at Pivotal Research Group published a research note on March 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. Pivotal Research Group also rated ZUMZ as Reiterated on January 14, 2020, with its price target of $37 suggesting that ZUMZ could surge by 37.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.32/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.13% to reach $35.50/share. It started the day trading at $25.39 and traded between $21.87 and $22.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZUMZ’s 50-day SMA is 31.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.75. The stock has a high of $35.68 for the year while the low is $18.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.62%, as 1.91M ARCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.84% of Zumiez Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.24, while the P/B ratio is 1.31. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 367.65K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.69% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ZUMZ shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 76,427 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,023,417 shares of ZUMZ, with a total valuation of $80,211,253. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ZUMZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $62,962,535 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Zumiez Inc. shares by 0.47% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,149,349 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -10,130 shares of Zumiez Inc. which are valued at $57,022,229. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … decreased its Zumiez Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 99,610 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 965,163 shares and is now valued at $25,605,774. Following these latest developments, around 16.70% of Zumiez Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.