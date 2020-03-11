Mixed Analyst Attention: Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA), Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

The shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has been pegged with a rating of Perform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2020. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2019, to Neutral the PTLA stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $35. Credit Suisse was of a view that PTLA is Neutral in its latest report on August 27, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that PTLA is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.84.

The shares of the company added by 8.49% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.25 while ending the day at $9.20. During the trading session, a total of 1.48 million shares were traded which represents a 14.15% incline from the average session volume which is 1.72 million shares. PTLA had ended its last session trading at $8.48. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.50 PTLA 52-week low price stands at $8.45 while its 52-week high price is $37.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 218.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.74%. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on February 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.22/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.11% to reach $2.01/share. It started the day trading at $1.28 and traded between $1.05 and $1.06 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $13.22 for the year while the low is $1.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.95%, as 4.34M PTLA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.01% of Sundial Growers Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -86.25% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 33.32% of Sundial Growers Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.