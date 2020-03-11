Mixed Analyst Attention: ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON), Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

The shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $22 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ON Semiconductor Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on February 20, 2020, to Strong Buy the ON stock while also putting a $28 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on February 04, 2020. That day the Craig Hallum set price target on the stock to $24. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on February 04, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. Loop Capital was of a view that ON is Hold in its latest report on February 04, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that ON is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 04, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.34.

The shares of the company added by 8.76% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $15.735 while ending the day at $16.89. During the trading session, a total of 9.44 million shares were traded which represents a -27.4% decline from the average session volume which is 7.41 million shares. ON had ended its last session trading at $15.53. ON Semiconductor Corporation currently has a market cap of $7.16 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 33.51, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.31, with a beta of 2.15. ON Semiconductor Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 ON 52-week low price stands at $15.51 while its 52-week high price is $25.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ON Semiconductor Corporation generated 894.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -43.33%. ON Semiconductor Corporation has the potential to record 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. Even though the stock has been trading at $58.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.32% to reach $77.67/share. It started the day trading at $58.99 and traded between $49.52 and $52.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVGW’s 50-day SMA is 76.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 87.50. The stock has a high of $100.58 for the year while the low is $54.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.72%, as 4.22M ON shares were shorted. At the moment, only 27.22% of Calavo Growers Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.28, while the P/B ratio is 3.25. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 230.81K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 19.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CVGW shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 154,285 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,457,548 shares of CVGW, with a total valuation of $178,049,353. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CVGW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $78,580,067 worth of shares.

Similarly, Stephens Investment Management Gr… decreased its Calavo Growers Inc. shares by 1.11% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 672,436 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,532 shares of Calavo Growers Inc. which are valued at $48,717,988. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Calavo Growers Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 7,884 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 656,287 shares and is now valued at $47,547,993. Following these latest developments, around 4.00% of Calavo Growers Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.