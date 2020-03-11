Mixed Analyst Attention: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS), Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

The shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on January 24, 2020. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from MoffettNathanson Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on December 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 146. Robert W. Baird was of a view that FIS is Outperform in its latest report on September 16, 2019. Canaccord Genuity thinks that FIS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 151.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 21 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $174.48. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.41.

The shares of the company added by 8.35% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $131.24 while ending the day at $140.90. During the trading session, a total of 6.52 million shares were traded which represents a -89.02% decline from the average session volume which is 3.45 million shares. FIS had ended its last session trading at $130.04. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. currently has a market cap of $88.6 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 146.47, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 12.10, with a beta of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 FIS 52-week low price stands at $104.87 while its 52-week high price is $158.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.57 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Fidelity National Information Services Inc. generated 1.15 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.43 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.46%. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. has the potential to record 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on September 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.48% to reach $1.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.16 and traded between $1.68 and $1.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TOCA’s 50-day SMA is 0.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.39. The stock has a high of $11.30 for the year while the low is $0.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 45.35%, as 2.70M FIS shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.46M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.61%. Looking further, the stock has raised 169.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TOCA shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 99,220 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,572,765 shares of TOCA, with a total valuation of $2,233,326. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TOCA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,355,163 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Tocagen Inc. shares by 5.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 535,557 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -30,201 shares of Tocagen Inc. which are valued at $760,491. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its Tocagen Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 38,620 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 329,250 shares and is now valued at $467,535. Following these latest developments, around 6.41% of Tocagen Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.