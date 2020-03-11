Mixed Analyst Attention: Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS), BP PLC (NYSE:BP)

The shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cintas Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on August 13, 2019, to Buy the CTAS stock while also putting a $287 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 03, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on November 20, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 215. BofA/Merrill was of a view that CTAS is Neutral in its latest report on October 23, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that CTAS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 10, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 205.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $287.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.13.

The shares of the company added by 7.01% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $253.24 while ending the day at $268.42. During the trading session, a total of 874540.0 shares were traded which represents a -55.28% decline from the average session volume which is 563210.0 shares. CTAS had ended its last session trading at $250.84. Cintas Corporation currently has a market cap of $28.13 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.59, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.70, with a beta of 0.94. Cintas Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 CTAS 52-week low price stands at $191.91 while its 52-week high price is $304.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cintas Corporation generated 226.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.94%. Cintas Corporation has the potential to record 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on January 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BP PLC (NYSE:BP) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.28/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.97% to reach $47.84/share. It started the day trading at $27.23 and traded between $25.135 and $26.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BP’s 50-day SMA is 36.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.08. The stock has a high of $45.38 for the year while the low is $24.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.72%, as 7.16M CTAS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.11% of BP PLC shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.55, while the P/B ratio is 0.93. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold more BP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. selling -777,293 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,301,049 shares of BP, with a total valuation of $854,249,823. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more BP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $534,754,298 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its BP PLC shares by 18.76% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,876,492 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,896,969 shares of BP PLC which are valued at $528,065,435. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its BP PLC shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 408,138 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 14,398,760 shares and is now valued at $450,537,200. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of BP PLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.