Mixed Analyst Attention: Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX), BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

The shares of Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $35 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Axos Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2019. That day the Compass Point set price target on the stock to $35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $34.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.98.

The shares of the company added by 6.78% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $19.63 while ending the day at $20.63. During the trading session, a total of 816551.0 shares were traded which represents a -135.0% decline from the average session volume which is 347470.0 shares. AX had ended its last session trading at $19.32. Axos Financial Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.34 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.79, with a beta of 1.11. AX 52-week low price stands at $17.07 while its 52-week high price is $33.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.69 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -21.74%. Axos Financial Inc. has the potential to record 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on June 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $71. Maxim Group also rated BWXT as Reiterated on March 15, 2019, with its price target of $68 suggesting that BWXT could surge by 25.81% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $46.52/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.87% to reach $66.38/share. It started the day trading at $49.32 and traded between $46.94 and $49.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BWXT’s 50-day SMA is 63.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 57.98. The stock has a high of $70.57 for the year while the low is $46.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.38%, as 3.76M AX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.67% of BWX Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.33, while the P/B ratio is 11.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 533.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.61% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more BWXT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -1,155,236 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,188,734 shares of BWXT, with a total valuation of $832,950,173. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BWXT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $477,485,299 worth of shares.

Similarly, William Blair Investment Manageme… increased its BWX Technologies Inc. shares by 3.00% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,547,934 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 219,601 shares of BWX Technologies Inc. which are valued at $413,928,701. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its BWX Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 15,335 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,827,427 shares and is now valued at $374,416,097. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of BWX Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.