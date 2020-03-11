Mixed Analyst Attention: Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY), BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

The shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $9.50 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Accuray Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on December 13, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Lake Street in its report released on November 30, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. JP Morgan was of a view that ARAY is Neutral in its latest report on December 14, 2016. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that ARAY is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 22, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 0.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.03.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.35% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.34 while ending the day at $2.36. During the trading session, a total of 631805.0 shares were traded which represents a 2.41% incline from the average session volume which is 647440.0 shares. ARAY had ended its last session trading at $2.52. Accuray Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 ARAY 52-week low price stands at $2.35 while its 52-week high price is $4.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Accuray Incorporated generated 99.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 200.0%. Accuray Incorporated has the potential to record -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $51. Raymond James also rated BBIO as Initiated on July 26, 2019, with its price target of $36 suggesting that BBIO could surge by 37.31% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.98/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.56% to reach $45.43/share. It started the day trading at $28.55 and traded between $25.90 and $28.48 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $48.36 for the year while the low is $17.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.73%, as 3.68M ARAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.64% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 619.97K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.75% over the past 90 days while it gained 0.46% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Viking Global Investors LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,620,991 shares of BBIO, with a total valuation of $848,677,193. AIG Asset Management (U.S.) LLC meanwhile sold more BBIO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $214,560,179 worth of shares.

Similarly, Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,706,268 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. which are valued at $213,795,824. Following these latest developments, around 6.30% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.