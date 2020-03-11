Mixed Analyst Attention: Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST), Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

The shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on January 13, 2020. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Acasti Pharma Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on August 29, 2019, to Buy the ACST stock while also putting a $7.75 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on July 18, 2019. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on June 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.05.

The shares of the company added by 5.84% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.37 while ending the day at $0.40. During the trading session, a total of 1.11 million shares were traded which represents a 77.59% incline from the average session volume which is 4.95 million shares. ACST had ended its last session trading at $0.38. ACST 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $3.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.14 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Acasti Pharma Inc. generated 19.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -21.43%. Acasti Pharma Inc. has the potential to record -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on January 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $164.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.33% to reach $221.89/share. It started the day trading at $183.65 and traded between $165.50 and $181.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPN’s 50-day SMA is 194.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 172.59. The stock has a high of $209.62 for the year while the low is $130.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.66%, as 3.77M ACST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.68% of Global Payments Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 77.32, while the P/B ratio is 1.97. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.10%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.89% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more GPN shares, increasing its portfolio by 15.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 5,010,913 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,947,964 shares of GPN, with a total valuation of $6,981,286,937. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more GPN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,317,808,831 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Global Payments Inc. shares by 2.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,146,144 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 371,257 shares of Global Payments Inc. which are valued at $2,786,436,112. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Global Payments Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 190,168 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,057,101 shares and is now valued at $2,402,114,871. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Global Payments Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.