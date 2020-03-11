Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT), Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

The shares of Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on October 22, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $46 price target. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Perficient Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Barrington Research Markets when it published its report on August 02, 2019. That day the Barrington Research set price target on the stock to $44. The stock was given Buy rating by Nomura in its report released on June 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. Jefferies was of a view that PRFT is Buy in its latest report on November 20, 2018. Barrington Research thinks that PRFT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 10, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 31.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $54.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.93.

The shares of the company added by 10.28% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $37.46 while ending the day at $40.89. During the trading session, a total of 506143.0 shares were traded which represents a -27.03% decline from the average session volume which is 398440.0 shares. PRFT had ended its last session trading at $37.08. Perficient Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.39 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 35.46, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.96, with a beta of 0.95. Perficient Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.33, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 PRFT 52-week low price stands at $26.97 while its 52-week high price is $53.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Perficient Inc. generated 70.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.82%. Perficient Inc. has the potential to record 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on January 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $76. Robert W. Baird also rated AIN as Downgrade on October 22, 2019, with its price target of $80 suggesting that AIN could surge by 21.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $59.07/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.70% to reach $80.50/share. It started the day trading at $63.75 and traded between $58.26 and $63.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AIN’s 50-day SMA is 72.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 79.65. The stock has a high of $92.04 for the year while the low is $59.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 654320.22 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.67%, as 750,309 PRFT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.15% of Albany International Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.39, while the P/B ratio is 2.91. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 262.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AIN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 80,253 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,333,821 shares of AIN, with a total valuation of $277,667,911. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AIN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $217,989,718 worth of shares.

Similarly, EARNEST Partners LLC increased its Albany International Corp. shares by 6.23% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,519,324 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 89,092 shares of Albany International Corp. which are valued at $97,343,089. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Albany International Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 10,853 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,134,804 shares and is now valued at $72,706,892. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Albany International Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.