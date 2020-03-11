Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR), Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

The shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $65 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PACCAR Inc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $90. The stock was given Underperform rating by Cowen in its report released on January 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 66. Raymond James was of a view that PCAR is Strong Buy in its latest report on November 21, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that PCAR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.63.

The shares of the company added by 6.14% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $60.97 while ending the day at $64.65. During the trading session, a total of 2.51 million shares were traded which represents a -30.77% decline from the average session volume which is 1.92 million shares. PCAR had ended its last session trading at $60.91. PACCAR Inc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.10 PCAR 52-week low price stands at $59.70 while its 52-week high price is $81.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.53 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PACCAR Inc generated 4.18 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -18.3%. PACCAR Inc has the potential to record 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $3.38/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.31% to reach $4.88/share. It started the day trading at $3.83 and traded between $3.475 and $3.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BBAR’s 50-day SMA is 4.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.21. The stock has a high of $12.58 for the year while the low is $3.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.08%, as 1.32M PCAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.11% of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.57, while the P/B ratio is 0.76. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.15%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The LGM Investments Ltd. sold more BBAR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -20.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The LGM Investments Ltd. selling -550,095 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,076,578 shares of BBAR, with a total valuation of $8,368,609. Sagil Capital LLP meanwhile bought more BBAR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,936,899 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares by 40.85% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,281,157 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -884,764 shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. which are valued at $5,163,063. In the same vein, BMO Asset Managers Ltd. decreased its Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 813,746 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,201,325 shares and is now valued at $4,841,340. Following these latest developments, around 76.00% of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.