Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE), Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)

The shares of OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on February 24, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $7 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OneSmart International Education Group Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on June 29, 2018. The stock was given Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on April 23, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $56.46. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.68.

The shares of the company added by 5.56% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.20 while ending the day at $5.51. During the trading session, a total of 524915.0 shares were traded which represents a -178.66% decline from the average session volume which is 188370.0 shares. ONE had ended its last session trading at $5.22. OneSmart International Education Group Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 ONE 52-week low price stands at $4.68 while its 52-week high price is $9.03.

The OneSmart International Education Group Limited generated 169.49 million in revenue during the last quarter. OneSmart International Education Group Limited has the potential to record 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) is now rated as Hold. SunTrust also rated OLN as Downgrade on November 04, 2019, with its price target of $19 suggesting that OLN could surge by 37.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.99/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.92% to reach $19.14/share. It started the day trading at $11.98 and traded between $10.87 and $11.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OLN’s 50-day SMA is 16.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.31. The stock has a high of $25.34 for the year while the low is $10.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 51.96%, as 11.41M ONE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.84% of Olin Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more OLN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -1,302,084 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,856,563 shares of OLN, with a total valuation of $353,857,755. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more OLN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $280,611,426 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Olin Corporation shares by 3.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,108,260 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -496,273 shares of Olin Corporation which are valued at $244,602,729. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Olin Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.