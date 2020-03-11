Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS), Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

The shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has been pegged with a rating of Positive by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on October 18, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $115 price target. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Keysight Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on August 22, 2019, to Outperform the KEYS stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on August 08, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $103. Robert W. Baird was of a view that KEYS is Neutral in its latest report on May 20, 2019. Stifel thinks that KEYS is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $119.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.27.

The shares of the company added by 6.31% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $88.84 while ending the day at $94.83. During the trading session, a total of 1.94 million shares were traded which represents a -9.58% decline from the average session volume which is 1.77 million shares. KEYS had ended its last session trading at $89.20. Keysight Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $18.99 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.36, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.86, with a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 KEYS 52-week low price stands at $71.03 while its 52-week high price is $110.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Keysight Technologies Inc. generated 1.69 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.72%. Keysight Technologies Inc. has the potential to record 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. JP Morgan also rated ARLP as Downgrade on August 19, 2019, with its price target of $22 suggesting that ARLP could surge by 52.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.93/share, analysts expect it to surge by 15.42% to reach $12.00/share. It started the day trading at $5.93 and traded between $4.91 and $5.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARLP’s 50-day SMA is 9.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.29. The stock has a high of $20.78 for the year while the low is $4.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.23%, as 2.62M KEYS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.35% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.83, while the P/B ratio is 0.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 891.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Energy Income Partners LLC bought more ARLP shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Energy Income Partners LLC purchasing 343,223 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,806,650 shares of ARLP, with a total valuation of $32,396,821. The Magnolia Group LLC meanwhile bought more ARLP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $30,703,039 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares by 45.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,588,711 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,185,442 shares of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. which are valued at $17,447,912. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… decreased its Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 403,153 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,535,882 shares and is now valued at $17,091,845. Following these latest developments, around 15.80% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.