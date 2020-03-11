Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

The shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $14 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kearny Financial Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Keefe Bruyette advised investors in its research note published on April 04, 2019, to Mkt Perform the KRNY stock while also putting a $12.50 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on May 16, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Compass Point in its report released on November 24, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Sandler O’Neill was of a view that KRNY is Buy in its latest report on June 29, 2015. Compass Point thinks that KRNY is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 13, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.49.

The shares of the company added by 6.59% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.97 while ending the day at $10.52. During the trading session, a total of 1.13 million shares were traded which represents a -236.32% decline from the average session volume which is 336030.0 shares. KRNY had ended its last session trading at $9.87. Kearny Financial Corp. currently has a market cap of $912.29 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.25, with a beta of 0.50. KRNY 52-week low price stands at $9.70 while its 52-week high price is $14.40.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on January 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $595. Wells Fargo also rated ISRG as Reiterated on December 12, 2019, with its price target of $655 suggesting that ISRG could surge by 18.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $510.66/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.24% to reach $655.93/share. It started the day trading at $538.94 and traded between $505.56 and $537.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ISRG’s 50-day SMA is 582.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 544.95. The stock has a high of $619.00 for the year while the low is $455.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.36%, as 2.01M KRNY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.64% of Intuitive Surgical Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 46.56, while the P/B ratio is 7.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 722.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.23% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more ISRG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -47,713 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,347,449 shares of ISRG, with a total valuation of $5,525,123,868. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ISRG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,703,851,739 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Intuitive Surgical Inc. shares by 8.23% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,725,178 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 511,651 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc. which are valued at $3,590,976,045. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Intuitive Surgical Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 128,046 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,324,812 shares and is now valued at $2,843,236,616. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Intuitive Surgical Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.