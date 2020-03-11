Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Hibbett Sports Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB), SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

The shares of Hibbett Sports Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on August 26, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $14 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hibbett Sports Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Susquehanna advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2019, to Positive the HIBB stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Consumer Edge Research Markets when it published its report on March 21, 2019. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on November 30, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Susquehanna was of a view that HIBB is Neutral in its latest report on October 25, 2018. Canaccord Genuity thinks that HIBB is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 27, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $27.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.73.

The shares of the company added by 6.22% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $17.91 while ending the day at $19.63. During the trading session, a total of 708215.0 shares were traded which represents a -56.35% decline from the average session volume which is 452960.0 shares. HIBB had ended its last session trading at $18.48. Hibbett Sports Inc. currently has a market cap of $344.86 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.66, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.04, with a beta of 0.66. Hibbett Sports Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 HIBB 52-week low price stands at $14.12 while its 52-week high price is $30.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hibbett Sports Inc. generated 77.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -78.12%. Hibbett Sports Inc. has the potential to record 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on February 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) is now rated as Neutral. Stifel also rated SGH as Resumed on November 13, 2019, with its price target of $37 suggesting that SGH could surge by 38.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.86/share, analysts expect it to surge by 14.00% to reach $40.67/share. It started the day trading at $25.21 and traded between $22.52 and $24.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SGH’s 50-day SMA is 32.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.02. The stock has a high of $39.08 for the year while the low is $16.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.52%, as 1.79M HIBB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.06% of SMART Global Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.42, while the P/B ratio is 2.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 349.65K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SGH shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 147,907 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,981,610 shares of SGH, with a total valuation of $53,186,412. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SGH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $30,128,974 worth of shares.

Similarly, Columbia Management Investment Ad… increased its SMART Global Holdings Inc. shares by 10.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,117,790 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 105,062 shares of SMART Global Holdings Inc. which are valued at $30,001,484. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its SMART Global Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 8,660 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 907,029 shares and is now valued at $24,344,658. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of SMART Global Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.