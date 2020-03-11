Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU), Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

The shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Noble Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on May 13, 2019. Noble Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Energy Fuels Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw advised investors in its research note published on September 22, 2016, to Buy the UUUU stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on October 01, 2015. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $6.25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $2.96. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.34.

The shares of the company added by 5.61% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.02 while ending the day at $1.13. During the trading session, a total of 1.14 million shares were traded which represents a 13.58% incline from the average session volume which is 1.32 million shares. UUUU had ended its last session trading at $1.07. UUUU 52-week low price stands at $1.04 while its 52-week high price is $3.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Energy Fuels Inc. generated 14.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -42.86%. Energy Fuels Inc. has the potential to record -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.15% to reach $19.00/share. It started the day trading at $14.30 and traded between $13.42 and $14.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ELP’s 50-day SMA is 16.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.09. The stock has a high of $18.15 for the year while the low is $8.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.51%, as 3.74M UUUU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.35% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.99, while the P/B ratio is 1.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 739.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.58% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. sold more ELP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. selling -426,650 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,664,410 shares of ELP, with a total valuation of $58,117,543. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more ELP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $57,377,753 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,947,958 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL which are valued at $30,894,614. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 323,100 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,675,500 shares and is now valued at $26,573,430. Following these latest developments, around 55.60% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.