Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN), Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

The shares of eMagin Corporation (NYSE:EMAN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Rodman & Renshaw in its latest research note that was published on June 23, 2017. The Technology company has also assigned a $4 price target. Rodman & Renshaw wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of eMagin Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2014, to Buy the EMAN stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on May 30, 2013.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.10.

The shares of the company dipped by -30.49% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.23 while ending the day at $0.28. During the trading session, a total of 4.4 million shares were traded which represents a -1018.67% decline from the average session volume which is 393610.0 shares. EMAN had ended its last session trading at $0.41. eMagin Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.11, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 EMAN 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $0.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The eMagin Corporation generated 2.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -400.0%.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on February 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $84. MoffettNathanson also rated CCOI as Downgrade on January 30, 2020, with its price target of $56 suggesting that CCOI could down by -24.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $81.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.29% to reach $69.00/share. It started the day trading at $87.61 and traded between $79.02 and $86.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CCOI’s 50-day SMA is 74.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 63.28. The stock has a high of $87.58 for the year while the low is $48.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.02%, as 1.61M EMAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.54% of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 305.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.88%. Looking further, the stock has raised 39.56% over the past 90 days while it gained 46.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CCOI shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 134,607 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,208,582 shares of CCOI, with a total valuation of $453,288,572. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CCOI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $337,003,939 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. shares by 0.76% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,588,366 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -27,334 shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. which are valued at $261,986,602. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 85,863 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,264,112 shares and is now valued at $92,292,817. Following these latest developments, around 10.70% of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.