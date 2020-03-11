Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG), XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

The shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $19 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Change Healthcare Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on November 22, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on September 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. William Blair was of a view that CHNG is Outperform in its latest report on July 22, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that CHNG is worth Market Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.70.

The shares of the company added by 6.04% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $11.94 while ending the day at $12.47. During the trading session, a total of 30.57 million shares were traded which represents a -511.45% decline from the average session volume which is 5.0 million shares. CHNG had ended its last session trading at $11.76. Change Healthcare Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 22.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 CHNG 52-week low price stands at $11.14 while its 52-week high price is $17.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Change Healthcare Inc. generated 3.41 million in revenue during the last quarter. Change Healthcare Inc. has the potential to record 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $45. JP Morgan also rated XP as Initiated on January 06, 2020, with its price target of $44 suggesting that XP could surge by 83.01% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.42% to reach $176.32/share. It started the day trading at $31.72 and traded between $27.83 and $29.95 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $43.52 for the year while the low is $25.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.25%, as 1.04M CHNG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.91% of XP Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.17%.

Durable Capital Partners LP meanwhile bought more XP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $190,575,000 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 55.96% of XP Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.