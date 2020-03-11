Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

The shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $68 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Activision Blizzard Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on January 28, 2020, to Overweight the ATVI stock while also putting a $69 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. That day the Nomura set price target on the stock to $70. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on January 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 72. Bernstein was of a view that ATVI is Underperform in its latest report on October 02, 2019. Stifel thinks that ATVI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 65.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 23 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $67.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.62.

The shares of the company added by 5.86% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $57.93 while ending the day at $60.71. During the trading session, a total of 14.65 million shares were traded which represents a -134.73% decline from the average session volume which is 6.24 million shares. ATVI had ended its last session trading at $57.35. Activision Blizzard Inc. currently has a market cap of $47.91 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 31.15, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.93, with a beta of 0.77. Activision Blizzard Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.21, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 ATVI 52-week low price stands at $41.84 while its 52-week high price is $64.53.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Activision Blizzard Inc. generated 5.79 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 78.99%. Activision Blizzard Inc. has the potential to record 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $115. Cowen also rated SLAB as Reiterated on January 30, 2020, with its price target of $125 suggesting that SLAB could surge by 27.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $80.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.61% to reach $121.89/share. It started the day trading at $88.81 and traded between $80.40 and $88.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SLAB’s 50-day SMA is 106.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 106.75. The stock has a high of $122.90 for the year while the low is $78.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.91%, as 1.29M ATVI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.00% of Silicon Laboratories Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 209.72, while the P/B ratio is 3.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 323.25K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.65%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more SLAB shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 4,410 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,501,493 shares of SLAB, with a total valuation of $576,552,399. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SLAB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $425,863,264 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Silicon Laboratories Inc. shares by 0.10% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,073,051 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,134 shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. which are valued at $361,198,163. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Silicon Laboratories Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 29,892 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,163,560 shares and is now valued at $191,864,501. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Silicon Laboratories Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.