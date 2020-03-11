Is There A Value in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) And Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

The shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on October 07, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $21 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on June 28, 2018, to Buy the SRNE stock while also putting a $14.25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2018. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Buy rating by Rodman & Renshaw in its report released on May 22, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. FBR & Co. was of a view that SRNE is Outperform in its latest report on May 22, 2017. ROTH Capital thinks that SRNE is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.31.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.21% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.02 while ending the day at $2.05. During the trading session, a total of 4.88 million shares were traded which represents a 15.8% incline from the average session volume which is 5.79 million shares. SRNE had ended its last session trading at $2.14. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.99, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 SRNE 52-week low price stands at $1.39 while its 52-week high price is $6.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.42 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. generated 35.62 million in revenue during the last quarter. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $192. Even though the stock has been trading at $152.86/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.78% to reach $190.85/share. It started the day trading at $161.94 and traded between $153.355 and $161.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HON’s 50-day SMA is 174.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 172.00. The stock has a high of $184.06 for the year while the low is $149.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.60%, as 7.85M SRNE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.08% of Honeywell International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.14, while the P/B ratio is 6.24. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HON shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -430,764 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 52,431,996 shares of HON, with a total valuation of $8,502,896,791. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more HON shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,097,219,759 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Honeywell International Inc. shares by 2.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 29,784,808 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 699,644 shares of Honeywell International Inc. which are valued at $4,830,202,313. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its Honeywell International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 498,982 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 22,634,291 shares and is now valued at $3,670,602,971. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Honeywell International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.