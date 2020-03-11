Is There A Value in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) And Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.50.

The shares of the company added by 7.14% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.81 while ending the day at $2.25. During the trading session, a total of 812592.0 shares were traded which represents a -103.11% decline from the average session volume which is 400070.0 shares. OSG had ended its last session trading at $2.10. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 OSG 52-week low price stands at $1.46 while its 52-week high price is $2.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.52 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. generated 49.54 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -44.74%. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has the potential to record -6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) is now rated as Outperform. Guggenheim also rated XENE as Initiated on September 20, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that XENE could surge by 40.87% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.12/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.11% to reach $21.75/share. It started the day trading at $13.83 and traded between $12.36 and $12.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XENE’s 50-day SMA is 15.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.22. The stock has a high of $18.45 for the year while the low is $7.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 415312.78 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.66%, as 455,432 OSG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.37% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 271.67K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.81% over the past 90 days while it gained 35.23% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Avoro Capital Advisor LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,400,000 shares of XENE, with a total valuation of $34,608,000. BVF Partners LP meanwhile bought more XENE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,105,662 worth of shares.

Similarly, Adage Capital Management LP increased its Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 48.08% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,925,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 625,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $27,758,500. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.