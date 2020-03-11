Is There A Value in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) And BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

The shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $58 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Neutral the IART stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on January 03, 2019. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $56. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on November 28, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 58. BofA/Merrill was of a view that IART is Underperform in its latest report on August 07, 2018. BTIG Research thinks that IART is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 26, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 69.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.13.

The shares of the company added by 7.94% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $45.35 while ending the day at $49.23. During the trading session, a total of 1.54 million shares were traded which represents a -169.81% decline from the average session volume which is 569060.0 shares. IART had ended its last session trading at $45.61. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation currently has a market cap of $4.17 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 84.88, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.92, with a beta of 1.02. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 IART 52-week low price stands at $45.53 while its 52-week high price is $65.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation generated 198.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.68 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.41%. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has the potential to record 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on January 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $52. Credit Suisse also rated BWA as Downgrade on January 27, 2020, with its price target of $41 suggesting that BWA could surge by 35.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.68% to reach $43.21/share. It started the day trading at $27.80 and traded between $26.22 and $27.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BWA’s 50-day SMA is 36.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.44. The stock has a high of $46.60 for the year while the low is $26.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.40%, as 15.48M IART shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.23% of BorgWarner Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.48, while the P/B ratio is 1.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.20% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BWA shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 191,852 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,421,386 shares of BWA, with a total valuation of $708,515,798. Diamond Hill Capital Management, … meanwhile sold more BWA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $350,527,361 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its BorgWarner Inc. shares by 3.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,865,457 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 362,616 shares of BorgWarner Inc. which are valued at $343,348,441. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its BorgWarner Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 118,469 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,082,929 shares and is now valued at $287,020,556. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of BorgWarner Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.