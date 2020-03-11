Is There A Value in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE:HII) And Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

The shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE:HII) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Buckingham Research in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. Buckingham Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $280. Barclays was of a view that HII is Underweight in its latest report on January 23, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that HII is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 230.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.25.

The shares of the company added by 7.47% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $196.27 while ending the day at $209.40. During the trading session, a total of 501930.0 shares were traded which represents a -33.26% decline from the average session volume which is 376650.0 shares. HII had ended its last session trading at $194.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.81, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 HII 52-week low price stands at $191.06 while its 52-week high price is $279.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. generated 75.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 34.63%. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. has the potential to record 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on January 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) is now rated as Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.76/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.37% to reach $42.67/share. It started the day trading at $32.79 and traded between $30.27 and $32.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARES’s 50-day SMA is 36.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.12. The stock has a high of $41.88 for the year while the low is $22.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.43%, as 2.51M HII shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.36% of Ares Management Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 33.52, while the P/B ratio is 8.02. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 590.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.46% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more ARES shares, decreasing its portfolio by 0.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling 412 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,186,504 shares of ARES, with a total valuation of $352,351,173. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ARES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $233,083,677 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Ares Management Corporation shares by 0.96% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,586,942 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 62,340 shares of Ares Management Corporation which are valued at $227,842,324. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Ares Management Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 318,355 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,671,560 shares and is now valued at $161,589,260. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of Ares Management Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.