Is There A Value in Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) And Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

The shares of Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on January 23, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $9.50 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ardmore Shipping Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on October 17, 2019, to Hold the ASC stock while also putting a $9.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ABN Amro Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2017. Deutsche Bank was of a view that ASC is Buy in its latest report on December 15, 2015. Stifel thinks that ASC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 15, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 11.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.38.

The shares of the company added by 8.44% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.49 while ending the day at $5.14. During the trading session, a total of 662161.0 shares were traded which represents a -103.05% decline from the average session volume which is 326110.0 shares. ASC had ended its last session trading at $4.74. Ardmore Shipping Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 ASC 52-week low price stands at $4.60 while its 52-week high price is $9.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ardmore Shipping Corporation generated 46.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 200.0%. Ardmore Shipping Corporation has the potential to record 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $1.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.43% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.40 and traded between $1.08 and $1.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COCP’s 50-day SMA is 0.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.43. The stock has a high of $3.04 for the year while the low is $0.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2849.31%, as 1.99M ASC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.26% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.81M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.74%. Looking further, the stock has raised 127.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.56% over the last six months.

LSP Advisory BV meanwhile bought more COCP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,803,741 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… increased its Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares by 20,264.00% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 712,740 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 709,240 shares of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. which are valued at $947,944. Following these latest developments, around 19.70% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.