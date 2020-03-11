Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC), Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)?

The shares of SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on February 06, 2020. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SunCoke Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on September 30, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Buy rating by Seaport Global Securities in its report released on April 03, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Clarksons Platou was of a view that SXC is Buy in its latest report on February 09, 2018. FBR & Co. thinks that SXC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 21, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.71.

The shares of the company added by 13.56% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.26 while ending the day at $3.60. During the trading session, a total of 773530.0 shares were traded which represents a 23.41% incline from the average session volume which is 1.01 million shares. SXC had ended its last session trading at $3.17. SunCoke Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.59, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 SXC 52-week low price stands at $3.16 while its 52-week high price is $9.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The SunCoke Energy Inc. generated 97.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 850.0%. SunCoke Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. H.C. Wainwright also rated FOLD as Reiterated on November 12, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that FOLD could surge by 50.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.36/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.18% to reach $18.13/share. It started the day trading at $8.96 and traded between $8.11 and $8.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FOLD’s 50-day SMA is 9.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.19. The stock has a high of $14.61 for the year while the low is $7.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 36.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.80%, as 37.11M SXC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.90% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Redmile Group LLC bought more FOLD shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.62% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Redmile Group LLC purchasing 2,419,830 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,209,964 shares of FOLD, with a total valuation of $240,629,106. Perceptive Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more FOLD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $239,888,414 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares by 2.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 23,219,063 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 481,032 shares of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $221,625,956. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 156,363 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 18,890,710 shares and is now valued at $180,311,827. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.