Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI), G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)?

The shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $37 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on September 24, 2019, to Market Perform the SBGI stock while also putting a $48 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on August 08, 2019. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $80. Evercore ISI was of a view that SBGI is Outperform in its latest report on May 07, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that SBGI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 57.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $35.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.82.

The shares of the company added by 5.24% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $19.53 while ending the day at $20.87. During the trading session, a total of 3.2 million shares were traded which represents a -93.71% decline from the average session volume which is 1.65 million shares. SBGI had ended its last session trading at $19.83. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.05 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 41.57, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 25.98, with a beta of 1.20. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 8.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 SBGI 52-week low price stands at $19.75 while its 52-week high price is $66.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.94 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. generated 1.33 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 73.4%. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has the potential to record 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $82. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.44/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.93% to reach $65.60/share. It started the day trading at $16.72 and traded between $14.03 and $16.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GTHX’s 50-day SMA is 21.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.37. The stock has a high of $41.80 for the year while the low is $13.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.53%, as 3.76M SBGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.58% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 306.88K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more GTHX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 104,518 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,637,226 shares of GTHX, with a total valuation of $101,131,834. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more GTHX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $92,717,221 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.61% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,353,418 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 14,371 shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $42,220,319. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its G1 Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 21,951 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,961,863 shares and is now valued at $35,195,822. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of G1 Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.