Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM), VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)?

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.23.

During the trading session, a total of 642218.0 shares were traded which represents a -322.21% decline from the average session volume which is 152110.0 shares. SMM had ended its last session trading at $4.04. SMM 52-week low price stands at $4.03 while its 52-week high price is $9.30.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on February 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.57/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.01% to reach $3.42/share. It started the day trading at $1.93 and traded between $1.57 and $1.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VEON’s 50-day SMA is 2.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.55. The stock has a high of $3.28 for the year while the low is $1.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 38.93%, as 4.14M SMM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.18% of VEON Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.72, while the P/B ratio is 2.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Prosperity Capital Management Ltd… bought more VEON shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Prosperity Capital Management Ltd… purchasing 4,223,461 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 52,389,337 shares of VEON, with a total valuation of $103,730,887. Exor Investments (UK) LLP meanwhile bought more VEON shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $80,003,743 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its VEON Ltd. shares by 665.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 40,284,558 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 35,021,268 shares of VEON Ltd. which are valued at $79,763,425. In the same vein, BlackRock Investment Management (… increased its VEON Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 30,467,148 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 30,526,159 shares and is now valued at $60,441,795. Following these latest developments, around 39.60% of VEON Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.