Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP), Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN)?

The shares of QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $5 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of QEP Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Overweight rating by Stephens in its report released on October 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. Piper Jaffray was of a view that QEP is Overweight in its latest report on October 28, 2019. Williams Capital Group thinks that QEP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 13.72.

The shares of the company added by 9.28% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.5074 while ending the day at $0.65. During the trading session, a total of 18.78 million shares were traded which represents a -137.78% decline from the average session volume which is 7.9 million shares. QEP had ended its last session trading at $0.59. QEP 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $8.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The QEP Resources Inc. generated 166.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 250.0%. QEP Resources Inc. has the potential to record 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Nomura published a research note on January 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Kadmon Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KDMN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.77% to reach $12.80/share. It started the day trading at $4.32 and traded between $3.72 and $3.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KDMN’s 50-day SMA is 4.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.29. The stock has a high of $5.50 for the year while the low is $1.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.85%, as 17.66M QEP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.44% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.89% over the past 90 days while it gained 56.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Consonance Capital Management LP bought more KDMN shares, increasing its portfolio by 46.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Consonance Capital Management LP purchasing 4,948,490 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,642,064 shares of KDMN, with a total valuation of $72,579,177. Perceptive Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more KDMN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $67,912,590 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Kadmon Holdings Inc. shares by 23.72% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,753,029 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,869,796 shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc. which are valued at $45,254,055. Following these latest developments, around 0.26% of Kadmon Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.