Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS), Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)?

The shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by National Securities in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. National Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. National Securities advised investors in its research note published on September 16, 2019, to Buy the APTS stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from DA Davidson Markets when it published its report on July 30, 2019. The stock was given Hold rating by SunTrust in its report released on January 11, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that APTS is Neutral in its latest report on November 01, 2017. FBR & Co. thinks that APTS is worth Mkt Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 11, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.25.

The shares of the company added by 11.36% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.96 while ending the day at $9.80. During the trading session, a total of 906013.0 shares were traded which represents a -86.23% decline from the average session volume which is 486490.0 shares. APTS had ended its last session trading at $8.80. APTS 52-week low price stands at $8.70 while its 52-week high price is $16.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.81%. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has the potential to record 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on January 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $125. BofA/Merrill also rated GNRC as Downgrade on November 01, 2019, with its price target of $108 suggesting that GNRC could surge by 12.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $101.07/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.92% to reach $123.43/share. It started the day trading at $108.12 and traded between $98.4101 and $108.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNRC’s 50-day SMA is 106.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 86.70. The stock has a high of $118.86 for the year while the low is $49.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -27.77%, as 3.72M APTS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.37% of Generac Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.97, while the P/B ratio is 6.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 942.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.86%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.21% over the past 90 days while it gained 33.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more GNRC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -70,378 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,825,642 shares of GNRC, with a total valuation of $599,982,870. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more GNRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $470,975,330 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Generac Holdings Inc. shares by 1.08% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,468,101 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 47,915 shares of Generac Holdings Inc. which are valued at $460,169,722. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Generac Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 275,108 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,008,722 shares and is now valued at $412,858,279. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Generac Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.