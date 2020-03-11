Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF), ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)?

The shares of OneMain Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OMF) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on July 30, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $45 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OneMain Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on July 16, 2019, to Overweight the OMF stock while also putting a $41 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Northland Capital Markets when it published its report on June 26, 2019. That day the Northland Capital set price target on the stock to $40. The stock was given Neutral rating by Wedbush in its report released on May 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. JP Morgan was of a view that OMF is Neutral in its latest report on January 16, 2019. Barclays thinks that OMF is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 20, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 39.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $54.74. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.12.

The shares of the company added by 12.79% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $32.06 while ending the day at $34.66. During the trading session, a total of 2.15 million shares were traded which represents a -154.64% decline from the average session volume which is 842490.0 shares. OMF had ended its last session trading at $30.73. OneMain Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.92 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.53, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.49, with a beta of 2.22. OMF 52-week low price stands at $26.76 while its 52-week high price is $46.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.96 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 30.1%. OneMain Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $58. Wells Fargo also rated VIAC as Resumed on February 21, 2020, with its price target of $25 suggesting that VIAC could surge by 48.21% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.17/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.09% to reach $39.64/share. It started the day trading at $20.57 and traded between $19.145 and $20.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIAC’s 50-day SMA is 33.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 41.29. The stock has a high of $53.71 for the year while the low is $19.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 26.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.94%, as 32.56M OMF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.67% of ViacomCBS Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.98, while the P/B ratio is 2.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more VIAC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -8.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -4,812,444 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 49,080,569 shares of VIAC, with a total valuation of $1,207,872,803. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more VIAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $733,529,967 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ViacomCBS Inc. shares by 3.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 26,969,865 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,075,903 shares of ViacomCBS Inc. which are valued at $663,728,378. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its ViacomCBS Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,025,435 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 17,552,038 shares and is now valued at $431,955,655. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of ViacomCBS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.