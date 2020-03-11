Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS), Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL)?

The shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on July 26, 2017. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of News Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $14.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.72.

The shares of the company added by 5.43% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $10.325 while ending the day at $11.06. During the trading session, a total of 1.45 million shares were traded which represents a -88.06% decline from the average session volume which is 772420.0 shares. NWS had ended its last session trading at $10.49. NWS 52-week low price stands at $10.34 while its 52-week high price is $15.36.

The News Corporation generated 1.27 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -350.0%.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Wells Fargo also rated GEL as Downgrade on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $21 suggesting that GEL could surge by 71.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.13/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.77% to reach $19.43/share. It started the day trading at $6.95 and traded between $4.46 and $5.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GEL’s 50-day SMA is 17.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.11. The stock has a high of $24.04 for the year while the low is $5.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.43%, as 3.85M NWS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.56% of Genesis Energy L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.70, while the P/B ratio is 0.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -46.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Invesco Advisers, Inc. sold more GEL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Invesco Advisers, Inc. selling -464,080 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,412,902 shares of GEL, with a total valuation of $172,910,117. ALPS Advisors, Inc. meanwhile sold more GEL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $129,929,542 worth of shares.

Similarly, ClearBridge Investments LLC decreased its Genesis Energy L.P. shares by 0.04% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,653,010 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,670 shares of Genesis Energy L.P. which are valued at $95,854,389. In the same vein, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its Genesis Energy L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 556,522 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,860,054 shares and is now valued at $87,980,336. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Genesis Energy L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.