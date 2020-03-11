Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)?

The shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intellia Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2020, to Neutral the NTLA stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on July 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. ROTH Capital was of a view that NTLA is Neutral in its latest report on June 10, 2019. Wedbush thinks that NTLA is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.53.

The shares of the company added by 10.07% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $12.46 while ending the day at $13.77. During the trading session, a total of 1.12 million shares were traded which represents a -63.04% decline from the average session volume which is 686420.0 shares. NTLA had ended its last session trading at $12.51. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.10 NTLA 52-week low price stands at $10.26 while its 52-week high price is $19.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.57 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Intellia Therapeutics Inc. generated 57.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.04%. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) is now rated as Sell. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.61/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.46% to reach $8.67/share. It started the day trading at $5.85 and traded between $5.15 and $5.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLS’s 50-day SMA is 7.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.27. The stock has a high of $9.29 for the year while the low is $5.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 393664.35 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.91%, as 390,082 NTLA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.36% of Celestica Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.59, while the P/B ratio is 0.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 549.42K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. sold more CLS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. selling -1,170,820 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,539,951 shares of CLS, with a total valuation of $129,812,490. Guardian Capital LP meanwhile sold more CLS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $39,122,873 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its Celestica Inc. shares by 12.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,305,645 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 603,391 shares of Celestica Inc. which are valued at $33,531,676. In the same vein, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. increased its Celestica Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 424,051 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,468,714 shares and is now valued at $21,922,272. Following these latest developments, around 8.80% of Celestica Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.