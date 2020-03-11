Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX), Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.40.

The shares of the company added by 9.57% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.279 while ending the day at $0.33. During the trading session, a total of 510471.0 shares were traded which represents a 19.09% incline from the average session volume which is 630920.0 shares. IDEX had ended its last session trading at $0.30. IDEX 52-week low price stands at $0.28 while its 52-week high price is $2.84.

The Ideanomics Inc. generated 1.69 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on December 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.82% to reach $13.25/share. It started the day trading at $9.1562 and traded between $8.06 and $8.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TLRA’s 50-day SMA is 10.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.73. The stock has a high of $14.19 for the year while the low is $5.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 31.79%, as 1.94M IDEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.21% of Telaria Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TLRA shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 224,454 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,672,580 shares of TLRA, with a total valuation of $32,658,928. Driehaus Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more TLRA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,894,237 worth of shares.

Similarly, Edenbrook Capital LLC decreased its Telaria Inc. shares by 47.19% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,021,345 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,806,026 shares of Telaria Inc. which are valued at $24,700,836. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Telaria Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 58,912 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,790,996 shares and is now valued at $21,885,971. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Telaria Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.