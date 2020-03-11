Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT), MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)?

The shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on January 15, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $144 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Federal Realty Investment Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Market Perform the FRT stock while also putting a $133 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Sandler O’Neill Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2019. Deutsche Bank was of a view that FRT is Buy in its latest report on September 05, 2019. Compass Point thinks that FRT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 142.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $138.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.82.

The shares of the company added by 5.38% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $111.51 while ending the day at $118.77. During the trading session, a total of 851383.0 shares were traded which represents a -71.3% decline from the average session volume which is 497000.0 shares. FRT had ended its last session trading at $112.71. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a market cap of $8.95 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.82, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.85, with a beta of 0.55. FRT 52-week low price stands at $112.01 while its 52-week high price is $141.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.58 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.27%. Federal Realty Investment Trust has the potential to record 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on July 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Needham also rated MTSI as Reiterated on June 19, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that MTSI could surge by 25.31% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.59/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.50% to reach $29.91/share. It started the day trading at $22.37 and traded between $20.42 and $22.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTSI’s 50-day SMA is 27.69 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.24. The stock has a high of $31.86 for the year while the low is $12.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.49%, as 6.57M FRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.36% of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 480.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.78% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MTSI shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 497,141 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,273,183 shares of MTSI, with a total valuation of $107,983,334. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more MTSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $95,545,870 worth of shares.

Similarly, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. shares by 12.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,234,038 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 366,604 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. which are valued at $81,724,140. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.