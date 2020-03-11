Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE), R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)?

The shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cenovus Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on October 07, 2019. Goldman was of a view that CVE is Neutral in its latest report on April 16, 2019. CIBC thinks that CVE is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.04. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 10.82.

The shares of the company added by 10.71% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.83 while ending the day at $3.10. During the trading session, a total of 23.83 million shares were traded which represents a -425.97% decline from the average session volume which is 4.53 million shares. CVE had ended its last session trading at $2.80. Cenovus Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CVE 52-week low price stands at $2.70 while its 52-week high price is $10.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cenovus Energy Inc. generated 140.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 150.0%. Cenovus Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Buckingham Research published a research note on September 04, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.47/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.80% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.57 and traded between $1.43 and $1.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RRD’s 50-day SMA is 2.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.97. The stock has a high of $5.16 for the year while the low is $1.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.36%, as 5.19M CVE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.91% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 807.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more RRD shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 250,499 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,287,982 shares of RRD, with a total valuation of $21,447,166.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares by 9.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,740,514 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 398,564 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company which are valued at $9,006,977. In the same vein, Credit Suisse Asset Management (S… increased its R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 800,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,128,845 shares and is now valued at $5,944,806. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.