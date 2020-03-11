Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL), Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC)?

The shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $25 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on December 06, 2017. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on November 08, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that AEL is Outperform in its latest report on August 04, 2017. Evercore ISI thinks that AEL is worth In-line rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $32.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.00.

The shares of the company added by 14.42% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $19.39 while ending the day at $21.42. During the trading session, a total of 1.42 million shares were traded which represents a -176.44% decline from the average session volume which is 514490.0 shares. AEL had ended its last session trading at $18.72. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company currently has a market cap of $2.11 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.80, with a beta of 1.83. AEL 52-week low price stands at $18.58 while its 52-week high price is $34.16.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 29.2%. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company has the potential to record 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on January 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) is now rated as Outperform. It started the day trading at $14.65 and traded between $13.4696 and $14.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CGC’s 50-day SMA is 20.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.24. The stock has a high of $52.74 for the year while the low is $12.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 48.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.94%, as 46.51M AEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.05% of Canopy Growth Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.93% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 12.12% of Canopy Growth Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.