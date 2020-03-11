Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA), Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO)?

The shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $262 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zebra Technologies Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Underweight the ZBRA stock while also putting a $217 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on November 20, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $265. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on November 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 250. Imperial Capital was of a view that ZBRA is Outperform in its latest report on October 31, 2019. Needham thinks that ZBRA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 255.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.70.

The shares of the company added by 9.14% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $189.15 while ending the day at $202.19. During the trading session, a total of 909766.0 shares were traded which represents a -33.46% decline from the average session volume which is 681670.0 shares. ZBRA had ended its last session trading at $185.26. Zebra Technologies Corporation currently has a market cap of $10.97 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.01, with a beta of 1.69. Zebra Technologies Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.69, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 ZBRA 52-week low price stands at $166.15 while its 52-week high price is $260.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $3.31 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Zebra Technologies Corporation generated 30.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.22%. Zebra Technologies Corporation has the potential to record 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 18, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $144. Even though the stock has been trading at $182.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.94% to reach $171.60/share. It started the day trading at $186.865 and traded between $166.73 and $172.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WSO’s 50-day SMA is 174.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 169.31. The stock has a high of $184.52 for the year while the low is $136.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.04%, as 1.66M ZBRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.26% of Watsco Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.42, while the P/B ratio is 4.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 228.99K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.33% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more WSO shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 56,545 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,498,783 shares of WSO, with a total valuation of $549,238,955. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more WSO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $478,138,946 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its Watsco Inc. shares by 6.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,602,471 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 95,549 shares of Watsco Inc. which are valued at $251,555,898. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Watsco Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 28,985 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,280,345 shares and is now valued at $200,988,558. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Watsco Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.