Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL), MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET)?

The shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Whiting Petroleum Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on February 28, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. Tudor Pickering was of a view that WLL is Sell in its latest report on February 05, 2020. CapitalOne thinks that WLL is worth Equal Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -97.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.54.

The shares of the company added by 13.96% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.72 while ending the day at $0.91. During the trading session, a total of 19.76 million shares were traded which represents a -79.28% decline from the average session volume which is 11.02 million shares. WLL had ended its last session trading at $0.80. Whiting Petroleum Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 WLL 52-week low price stands at $0.74 while its 52-week high price is $30.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Whiting Petroleum Corporation generated 8.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.27%. Whiting Petroleum Corporation has the potential to record -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.66/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.23% to reach $56.58/share. It started the day trading at $35.03 and traded between $32.52 and $35.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MET’s 50-day SMA is 49.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.31. The stock has a high of $53.28 for the year while the low is $31.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.63%, as 14.48M WLL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.60% of MetLife Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.79, while the P/B ratio is 0.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.25% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MET shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -687,833 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 60,743,697 shares of MET, with a total valuation of $2,594,970,736. Dodge & Cox meanwhile sold more MET shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,984,452,637 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its MetLife Inc. shares by 0.15% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 37,826,098 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -56,752 shares of MetLife Inc. which are valued at $1,615,930,907. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its MetLife Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 392,450 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 35,882,005 shares and is now valued at $1,532,879,254. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of MetLife Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.